Caf Confederation Cup: Shafiu keeping Ashanti Gold qualification hopes alive

The Miners captain speaks on their chances of securing a ticket for the group stage of the competition

striker Mumuni Shafiu believes all is not lost despite only securing a 3-2 home victory over Moroccan side RS Berkane in a Caf Confederation Cup first round first leg fixture on Saturday.

The Miners took a two-goal lead but concession of two goals within eight minutes saw the visitors level the score in dramatic fashion.

Amos Addai's effort on the hour mark won the match for the Ghanaians just narrowly ahead of the return fixture in a fortnight.

"I am confident we can qualify," Shafiu, who scored on Saturday to make it four goals in two games, told Oyerepa FM.

"We will go back to training and rectify our mistakes.

"We lost concentration, that was the reason why we conceded the two quick goals.

"Let's not lose hope, we can qualify."

The winners over two legs will secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

AshGold are on a return to continental action for the first time since 2016.

On their last outing, the Miners suffered a preliminary round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MO Bejaia in the .

