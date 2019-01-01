Caf Confederation Cup: Shafiu headlines Ashanti Gold's squad for RS Berkane trip

The Miners have announced a team of 18 players for Saturday's continental inter-club championship

coach Ricardo Da Rocha has unveiled an 18-man party for Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup away encounter with Moroccan side RS Berkane.

The Ghanaians are set to face The Oranges in a first round second leg fixture, two weeks after a 3-2 home win in the first leg.

The winners on aggregate progress to the play-off round of the competition.

Skipper Shafiu Mumuni, who has netted four goals in their last two matches, leads the travelling party.

Defender Eric Donkor, midfielders James Akaminko and Emmanuel Osei Baffour, as well as striker Mark Agyekum are among the notable names on the roster.

There were, however, no places for David Abagna, Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Salia Ouattara.



Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank Boateng

Defenders: Yussif Mubarik, Richard Osei Agyemang, Eric Donkor, Roland Herman Kossivi Amouzou, Atta Kusi, Musah Mohammed

Midfielders: Julius Ofori Ziggy, Marco Aurelio Silva Damasceno, James Akaminko, Amos Addai, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, MacCarthy Appiah, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Owusu

Stikers: Mark Agyekum, Shafiu Mumuni

