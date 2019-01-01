Caf Confederation Cup: San Pedro are like an academy team - Ahmed Toure

The ex-Porcupine Warriors player shares his thoughts on the upcoming encounter between the Kumasi-based outfit and the Ivorian fold

Former Ivorian striker Ahmed Toure believes his side starts as favourites when they take on San Pedro over two legs in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two teams are set for a showdown in the play-off round, with the winners securing a ticket to the group stage.

The Porcupine Warriors host the first leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling for the second fixture in Stade Auguste Denise San-Pedro.

"Yesterday I heard of the draw and I was happy because Kotoko have an advantage over San Pedro," Toure told Fox FM.

"They [Kotoko] have made lots of changes to their team, most of their players left after last season.

"Kotoko have to score more goals in , at least a 3-0, 4-0 will make Kotoko free going into the second leg in Abidjan."

The Porcupines are seeking a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup for the second successive year.

"Kotoko will have to take more of an advantage from the first leg at home," Toure added.

”They [San Pedro] have made lots of recruitments this season, they have bought players from most of the experienced teams in the Ivorian league and they are good.

”Kotoko's players must know that San Pedro are a team that play like an academy side, they like to play good football."

The first leg of the play-offs is on October 27 while the return fixture is set for November 3.