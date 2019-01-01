Caf Confederation Cup: San Pedro wary of 'big club' Asante Kotoko

Abid Haythem speaks on the Ivorians' chances after being pitted against the Porcupine Warriors

San Pedro technical director Abid Haythem believes the Ivorian club are capable of causing an upset when they face 's in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two sides are set for a showdown in the play-off round of the second-tier continental inter-club championship for a place in the group stage.

Victory over the 2004 finalists Kotoko will be another major feat for the Ivorians following a 3-0 aggregate triumph over Santoba FC of Guinea 3-0 in the last round.

“We had a little bit of fear when we saw we had been drawn against Asante Kotoko, checking their [pedigree] in African football," Haythem is quoted to have told Light FM in Kumasi.

"We are a small club but everything is possible in football.

"Our ambition is to progress from this round to the group stage of the Confederations Cup.

"We know Asante Kotoko are a big club in Africa with so much experience and pedigree but we are coming to beat them.”

The first leg of the play-offs comes off on October 27 while the return fixture is set for November 3.

The winners on aggregate join 15 other teams for the group stage series.

Santoba were formed in 2004, the last time Kotoko reached the final of the Confederation Cup.

