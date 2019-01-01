Caf Confederation Cup: Report: Kotoko 2-1 Zesco United: Porcupines dispatch Zega Mambo in Kumasi

The Ghanaian side revived their continental campaign with a home win over their Zambian counterparts in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup received a boost on Wednesday following a 2-1 home victory over Zesco United of Zambia.

Goals from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi won all three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the group stage matchday two fixture at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium. Rahim Osumanu got the visitors' consolation.

With Nkana FC of Zambia beating Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman 2-1 in the other Group C game, Kotoko - who lost to Hilal on matchday one - have moved level on points with the other three teams.

Like Zesco coach George Lwandamina, who maintained the squad that beat country rivals Nkana 2-0 on matchday one for the midweek tie, Kotoko boss Charles 'CK' Akonnor named an unchanged XI from the team that fell 1-0 to Al Hilal.

Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba was handed another starting opportunity despite having drawn blank in the competition prior to the game.

After Emmanuel Gyamfi and Abdul Fatawu spurned early chances to break the deadlock for the home side, Yacouba announced his presence with a neat work down the left flank before teeing up Kwame Bonsu, whose shot was deflected into the net for the opener in the ninth minute.

Moments after, Yacouba had a chance to add his name to the score sheet but he disappointingly shot wide from 12 yards after Fatawu had beaten goalkeeper Jacob Banda and set up what should have been a tap-in.

Zesco had a glorious opportunity to get back into the game in the 20th minute but Jackson Were's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Felix Annan after Agyemang Badu brought down Lazarus Kambole in the box.

Soon, Zega Mambo would be left ruing the missed chance as Kotoko went 2-0 up in the 25th minute.

Once again, it was Yacouba who was the architect of the goal. Having received a thrown pass, the Burkinabe sliced a ball across the face of goal where Gyamfi was at hand to prod into the net.

After the break, Zesco halved the deficit through Ghanaian-import Rahim Osumanu, who, after beating his marker, lobbed the ball over on-rushing Annan on 73 minutes.

Six minutes to full-time, Zesco almost restored parity but Annan reacted promptly to push away Simon Silwimba's glancing header from a corner.

Bonsu spurned a chance to make it 3-1 for Kotoko as he headed wide from close range after connecting to Stephen Nyarko's overhead effort.

Kotoko next play away to Nkana on matchday three on February 24, same day Zesco host Hilal.

