Caf Confederation Cup: Oshode claims it's too early to write off Remo Stars' chances

The Ikenne-based outfit settled for a draw against an amateur side, a result that has inspired Nigerians to doubt their African ambitions

Oladimeji Oshode has warned against ruling Remo Stars out of the Caf Confederation Cup against AS FAR despite playing a 2-2 draw with Tripple 44 Academy.

In the game largely dominated by the non-league side on Tuesday morning, the Nigeria Professional Football League came from a goal down to ensure the fixture ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Bothered by the outcome, Nigerians are cynical about the chances of Daniel Ogunmodede’s men to represent the country well in Caf’s second-tier club competition.

However, one of the club’s executives is in no mood to panic, insisting that the Ikenne-based side will get better after their upcoming warm-up matches.

“There is no need for Nigerians to panic because we played a draw in a friendly match,” Oshode told GOAL.

“We just switched from Gbenga Ogunbote to Daniel Ogunmodede, so you expect a new style of play and other changes. All that played out today.

“More so, the game against Tripple 44 was prosecuted without many of our key players. So, that match should not be used as a yardstick to measure our readiness.

“Several friendlies have been lined up for Remo Stars and I can assure you that we will keep getting better.”

Remo are playing in Africa for the first time thanks to their third-place finish in the 2021-22 NPFL campaign.

Although a title bid might be a tall order for them, they would be hoping to reach at least the group phase of Caf’s second-tier club competition.

Nevertheless, they must conquer the North Africans who won the competition in 2005.

Oshode added: “Immediately the draw was made, we did a quick check on AS FAR and truth be told, they are a quality side by all standards.

“We are playing the competition for the very first time and a lot is expected from us based on how we played in the NPFL.

“It will be a very difficult match, but we will do everything possible to scale through.”

The first leg will be held between September 9 to 11, 2022 while the second leg will take place from September 16 to 18, 2022.