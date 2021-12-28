South Africa's Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have been drawn in Group B of the Caf Confederation Cup.

In their group, the Soweto giants will either face JS Kabylie of Algeria or Royal Leopards of Eswatini as well as Algeria's JS Saoura, and Al Ittihad SC of Egypt.

In Group A, Pyramids FC of Egypt, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Zanaco of Zambia and Ahli Tripoli of Libya will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Group C has former Caf Champions League champions and DR Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe, Coton Sport of Cameroon, Al Masry of Egypt and Congo Brazzaville's AS Otoho d'Oyo.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC are in Group D alongside RS Berkane of Algeria, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast and US Gendarmerie of Niger.

Pirates started their continental campaign this season with a 1-0 aggregate victory against Diables Noirs of Congo.

To book a place in the group stage, Bucs saw off LPRC Oilers with a 2-0 win - with goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe in the first leg encounter on November 28 - before the Liberian side failed to turn up for the return leg.

Last season, the Soweto club managed to reach the quarter-finals, but a 5-1 aggregate loss against Raja Casablanca of Morocco - who went all the way to win the title - ended their journey in the competition.

On the other hand, Simba - after dropping from the Caf Champions League with a 3-1 defeat at home against Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana - managed to see off the Red Arrows of Zambia in the second preliminary round to qualify for the group stage.

After the defeat against Galaxy, Wekundu wa Msimbazi - who were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Kaizer Chiefs last season - sacked coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

The Tanzanian giants - who have always made the Champions League title their dream trophy - appointed Pablo Franco to replace Da Rosa, and the Spanish coach was tasked with delivering the Confederation Cup.