Caf Confederation Cup: ‘Orlando Pirates lost a final they shouldn’t have against RS Berkane’ – Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi believes his side deserved to win the Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane in normal time because of the chances they created at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.

The Buccaneers suffered heartbreak for the second time in the same competition after they lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time. After the game ended 0-0 in normal time, it was Berkane, who were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of extra-time and it allowed Youssef El Fahli to break the deadlock.

However, the South African side responded when Thembinkosi Lorch levelled matters, ensuring the match went into a penalty shootout. It was Lorch, who missed the decisive kick for Pirates as they lost in the final.

Ahead of the final, Pirates were looking to make things right, since they had lost at the same stage in the 2015 final against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in a two-legged tie.

What did Ncikazi say?

“I’m very sad for our team. We lost the final and we lost a match that we shouldn’t have lost,” Ncikazi told the media after the game as quoted by Idiski Times.

“It’s a match that we should’ve won in normal time – the story of our season: you create so many chances, you dominate the match, you just don’t do what’s most important, putting the ball in the net.”

The 53-year-old South African coach admitted he was feeling for the players since they had put in a brave fight but ended up losing on penalties.

‘I feel for the players’

“I feel for the players because they fought very hard, I feel for the team. It is what is right now, we can’t change it,” Ncikazi continued.

“The disappointing part is that it is a final we shouldn’t have lost based on the dominance and the creation of chances that created, but football is like that, if you don’t convert the chances you create, this is the outcome.”

Pirates reached their second final after a 2-1 aggregate result against Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya while Berkane, qualified for the final stage after securing a 4-2 aggregate win against TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.