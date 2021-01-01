Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori doubtful for Enyimba showdown

The Ghana number one lasted just 15 minutes in the Buccaneers' last match against ES Setif and is in a fitness race for the next game

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says “it does not look good” for goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has an undisclosed muscle injury ahead of Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup group A match against Enyimba at Orlando Stadium.

Ofori was taken off 15 minutes into the 0-0 draw against ES Setif last week in their group opener in neutral Accra, and was replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The Ghana vice-captain is now racing against time to be fit for the Enyimba match, but his coach is not painting an encouraging picture.

“I don’t have 100 per cent information but it’s a muscle problem. I think it was bad, but we will get more information in the next few days, but it does not look good,” said Zinnbauer as per Phakaaathi.

The German tactician might, however, not be too worried about the goalkeeper’s possible absence as he has apt cover in experienced the Wayne Sandilands and Mpontshane.

Apart from Ofori, Zinnbauer is also facing the grim prospect of missing some infield players he did not name.

The coach has given an impression of an injury-hit camp affected by the Setif match.

“We have injured players and we get some players back, you saw Tshegofatso Mabasa came in, but we don’t have muscle problems, we have broken legs and swollen ankles,” Zinnbauer continued.

“The ankles are a problem at the moment. We have a lot of players who have broken toes. It’s not a muscle problem or an intensity problem or even a conditioning problem. The problem is always in the duel.”

It is not yet clear if striker Zakhele Lepasa has returned from injury to boost Zinnbauer’s attacking options.

With Jean-Marc Makusu injured, Frank Mhango and Mabasa are the preferred choices to play up front.

The two, however, were on the bench against Setif with midfielder Linda Mntambo starting as a number nine before he was replaced by Mabasa, while Mhango sat out the match.

The status of star midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is yet to be updated.

Pirates are looking for their first win of this group.