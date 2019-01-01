Caf Confederation Cup: Nkana FC 3-1 Asante Kotoko: Porcupine Warriors fall in Zambia

The Porcupine Warriors failed to get any point from their visit to Kalampa on matchday three of the continental inter-club championship

Asante Kotoko's hopes of making the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup suffered a setback on Sunday following a 3-1 away loss to Nkana FC of Zambia on matchday three of the group stage.

Songne Yacouba scored for the Porcupine Warriors at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe but a Ronald Kampamba double and a Freddy Tshimenga penalty secured all three points for the home side.

The result has left Charles 'CK' Akonnor's side bottom of Group C with three points while Kalampa, with six marks, move top of the table.

In the absence of injured Richard Senanu, Akonnor handed a starting berth to Umar Basiru, who partnered Kwame Bonsu in midfield. Augustine Sefah also lost his place in the first XI, his spot taken over by new signing Habib Mohammed.

Nkana boss Beston Chambeshi made four changes in his starting set-up, which had injury returnee Ronald Kampamba and captain Walter Bwalya leading the attack. Ghanaian recruit Richard Ocran was also given a starting spot.

Surprisingly, it was the visitors who started the game on the front foot and with a higher share of possession.

Nonetheless, Nkana's Kampamba had the first real chance of the game in the 15th minute. Played through on goal by Bwalya, the No.9 lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Felix Annan but the effort went just wide.

Six minutes later, the hosts broke the deadlock through a Freddy Tshimenga spot-kick after Abdul Ganiyu brought down Bwalya in the box.

The lead only lasted for two minutes as Songne Yacouba hit a sweet free-kick into the net to make it 1-1.

Kampamba restored Kalampa's lead in the 26th minute when Amos Frimpong's clearing header was picked up by Bwalya whose headed pass to the 24-year-old was hit first-time beyond Annan to make it 2-1.

Seven minutes to half-time, Yacouba had an opportunity to draw Kotoko level but his shot from just inside the box flashed narrowly wide.

Back from recess, Nkana came back stronger.

In the 46th minute, Ronald Kampamba saw a header saved by Annan after Kelvin Kampamba delivered a cross into the box

A minute later, Annan was at hand again to deny Tshimenga who hit a shot on target.

When the hosts went knocking for the third time in the 53rd minute, they would not be denied as Ronald Kampamba headed Gift Zulu's cross into the net to make it 3-1.

Kotoko were handed a numerical advantage in the 73rd minute when Ocran was sent off for a second bookable offence for elbowing Yacouba.

Both teams had chances to change the score but their inability to find the back of the net saw Kalampa claim a vital 3-1 win.

The two sides are set to face off again on matchday four of the competition in Kumasi on March 3.

