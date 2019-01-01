Caf Confederation Cup: Nkana coach labels Kotoko encounter a must-win

Kalampa boss speaks on Sunday's matchday three home fixture against the Ghanaian side in the continental inter-club competition

Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi says they have set sights on taking all three points on offer when they face Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Kalampa are determined to make it two home wins in a row, having beaten Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan 2-1 in their last game.

All four teams in Group C have three points apiece ahead of matchday three's round of games.

“The preparations are okay, the boys are working hard in training and they are ready for Sunday's match," Chambeshi told Oyerepa FM.

“I know the team when I was a player. I played against Kotoko. That time, they were a strong team but now I don’t know the players playing there, so we have to respect them.

“We are taking this match seriously because we have to get the maximum points and maintain our good record at home, so we are looking forward to the game.

Article continues below

“Nkana is an attacking team. We will face this match against Kotoko with no different approach."

Nkana's group stage adventure got off to a bad start following a 2-0 loss at Zesco United in an all-Zambian affair.

Three points at home against Al Hilal, however, brought Kalampa's campaign back on track.

