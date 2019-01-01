Caf Confederation Cup: Nkana chief speaks on Kotoko's upcoming visit to Zambia

Evaristo Kabila looks ahead to their continental inter-club encounter with the Ghanaians on February 24

Nkana FC chairman Evaristo Kabila has set sights on beating Asante Kotoko in their Caf Confederation Cup clash on February 24 but says the Zambians' immediate attention is on Saturday's domestic league encounter with Power Dynamos.

The Reds will play host to the Ghanaian outfit on matchday three of the Confederation Cup group stage, a week after their assignment in the local topflight.

On Wednesday, Nkana revived their continental campaign with a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan, same day Kotoko dispatched Nkana's country rivals Zesco United 2-1 in the other Group C game.

"Nkana FC is bigger than Zesco United and I don’t see [reason in Kotoko getting overly excited] after beating them," Kabila told Angel FM.

"We have a very important game this weekend against Power Dynamos; Kotoko’s is in about seven days time.

"Our focus is on the league game, then to Kotoko.

"Kotoko is a very good team and we respect them a lot.

"Every single Ghanaian coming over to Zambia should feel free and come. Everyone’s security is assured.

"We are hopeful we will win and make Nkana supporters proud as we did against Al Hilal."

Article continues below

Interestingly, Nkana fell 2-0 to Zesco in an all-Zambia affair on matchday one of the Confederation Cup.

All four teams in Group C have three points to their names, leaving things wide open.

The top two after the series will progress to the quarter-finals.

