Caf Confederation Cup: Mambo warns Ashanti Gold to study RS Berkane

The Miners deputy coach has set his sights on a 'favourable' home result to get through to the next stage

assistant coach Yakubu Mambo wants his outfit to raise their home performance to beat Moroccan side RS Berkane in the first round of the Caf Confederation in September.

The Miners are set to take on the North Africans following a 3-0 second-leg home win over Equatoguinean club Akonangui in the preliminary phase on Saturday.

It was a sensational start for Ashgold as captain Mumuni Shafiu grabbed a hat-trick in the opening eight minutes.

"We have to study our next opponents and prepare adequately because they will be here first," Mambo said, as reported by Kickgh.

"We need to be on top of our game so as to ensure a favourable result going into the return encounter [away].

"[Against Akonangui in Obuasi], the players realised they had scored three goals and they minimised their performance [afterwards].

"That was very bad because we were expecting them [our players] to add more [goals], but all the same it was a good performance."

The Miners, 's Special Competition Knockout champions, are back in continental action for the first time since 2016.