Caf Confederation Cup: Kotoko vs Al Hilal: Frimpong, Senanu back for Porcupine Warriors

Goal brings the latest news from the camp of the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their encounter with the Sudanese side in the continental championship

While captain Amos Frimpong and midfielder Richard Senanu are expected back in action, Asante Kotoko will have to do without wingers Maxwell Baakoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup group stage clash with Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The Ghanaian side are set to host the Sudanese in a Group C matchday five fixture at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a week after a 3-0 triumph over Zambia's Nkana FC at the same venue.

The return of Frimpong and Senanu is no doubt a massive boost for the Porcupine Warriors, who are hoping to pick their third win of the series.

While Frimpong is back in contention for a playing spot after serving a one-match suspension which kept him out of the Nkana triumph, Senanu returns after being forced to sit out the last game due to concerns over his match fitness. The 24-year-old picked up a ligament injury in the matchday two tie with Zesco on February 13 and only resumed training after few days to the Nkana showdown.

However, it is not all good news for the Porcupine Warriors.

According to coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor, winger Baakoh, who missed the Nkana fixture, will play no further part of the competition, having sustained a season-ending injury.

Article continues below

Gyamfi, who usually plays on the opposite flanks of Baakoh, will miss the Hilal duel after picking up an injury in the process of scoring Kotoko's second goal against Kalampa. He was hauled off right after his strike.

Kotoko currently sit second in Group C with six points, a mark less than Hilal ahead of the penultimate round of action.

Nkana also have six points but sit below the Porcupine Warriors due to an inferior goal difference. Zesco hold the bottom position with four points.

