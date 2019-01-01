Caf Confederation Cup: Kotoko urged to 'improve' ahead of San Pedro clash

The defender assesses the strength of his team ahead of Sunday's continental inter-club match in Kumasi

fullback Augustine Sefah believes the team need to up their game as they prepare to face Ivorian club San Pedro in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host their West African neighbours in a play-off fixture for a place in the group stage.

Kotoko are in the Confederation Cup after dropping from the Caf following a 3-2 aggregate loss to 's Etoile Sahel in a first-round tie.

"We need to improve on a few things and we are looking to do that," Sefah told Kotoko Express App.

"When we are all back [from injury], we are a really strong team.

“It is not only [only] the eleven players on the pitch but also the people on the bench, the people that are not in the squad and the whole club."

Kotoko are seeking a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup for the second successive year.

Their best performance in the competition remains a second-place finish in the 2004 edition.

