Caf Confederation Cup: Kotoko eyeing win in trip to Cameroon's Coton Sport

The defender looks ahead to Sunday's playoff round fixture against Les Cotonniers

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong says the Porcupine Warriors are targeting a win in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup away clash with Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon.

The Ghanaian club is set to face Les Cotonniers in a playoff round first leg fixture at Stade Militaire in Yaounde, having beaten Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Coton Sport, meanwhile, are in the Confederation Cup following their demotion from the Caf Champions League by Ismaily of Egypt.

“Looking at the quality in our team this season, I have confidence in my teammates and technical team that we can secure a win,” Frimpong told footy-Ghana.

“It’s going to be [more] difficult and tough but no matter what happens, we will qualify after the two legs.

“Coton Sport is above Kariobangi Sharks in everything – player quality, experience in the Africa game. So they’ll be tougher.

"They dropped from the Champions League into the Confederation Cup and that alone makes them stronger than Sharks."

Kotoko will host the return fixture in a week's time in Kumasi.

The winner after the two legs will secure qualification ticket for the group stage of the competition.

“After the holidays, every player has reported and we are responding well to the training," Frimpong added.

"There has been a lot of improvement in our training activities compared to when we were facing Sharks. You can see that everyone is serious at training.

“We’ve watched some videos of Coton Sport and clearly they’re giants in the African game; that has made us double our efforts at training.”

Last season, Kotoko exited the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.