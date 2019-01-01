Caf Confederation Cup: Kotoko coach Akonnor worried despite beating Zesco United to three points

The Porcupine Warriors boss reflects on Wednesday's continental inter-club club encounter with the Zambian outfit

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor left Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup group stage clash with Zambia's Zesco United with a major concern despite leading his side to a 2-1 home win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Although Rahim Osumanu scored for the visitors, goals from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed a 2-1 triumph for the Porcupine Warriors, whose goalkeeper Felix Annan saved a first-half penalty.

Kotoko have let in a goal in each of their three home games in the competition so far. For Akonnor, he is as worried about the situation as he is excited about tying the other three Group C teams on points after matchday two's round of games.

"This was a very tough game we had despite the fact that we won 2-1," Akonnor said.

"I feel Zesco are one of the teams to beat in this Group and having been able to secure a win against them is good for us.

"Now, all four teams have three points each after matchday 2 and that should send the signals that this group is not and will not be an easy one.

"We are happy with the win and will like to congratulate my players for fighting very hard especially goalkeeper Felix Annan who kept us in the game after the penalty.

"Conceding in each game we have played is a worry for me as a coach, but like I keep saying, we are looking to improve match after match."

Zesco coach George Lwandamina also shared his thoughts about the game.

"I believe we should not have lost the game looking at the way we played, especially in the second half," said the 55-year-old.

"But it’s a game and we squandered so many chances which we should have scored. We made some errors at the back and that saw us concede the two goals in the first half.

"I feel a point for my players would have been a fair reflection of the game.

"I still hold on to my earlier statement that the Asante Kotoko I knew in the past is not the same as we have today and looking at the way they played against us, I think I am right.

"There’s nothing extraordinary about the team."