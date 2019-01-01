Caf Confederation Cup: Konadu backs Kotoko to survive group stage

Exclusive: The Black Stars deputy coach believes the Porcupine Warriors could have their say in the group stage of the competition

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is confident Asante Kotoko will have a good campaign in the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup following their qualification from the playoff on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Coton Sport 2-1 in Kumasi to register a 5-3 aggregate in both legs to reach the group stage for the first time in almost 11 years.

Ahead of the draw holding on Monday, Kotoko have been placed in Pot 3 as one of the unseeded clubs and could meet defending champions Raja Casablanca, Etoile du Sahel, Zesco or Zamalek in one of the groups.

"I have to congratulate Kotoko because they have really proven that they are one of the best clubs in the country and on the continent. At this stage, every club is in an excellent form but I am confident Kotoko will survive whichever group they will have after the draw, " Konadu told Goal.

"Irrespective of the clubs that they will be paired with, I'm expecting them to do a decent job and make it out. Two clubs will qualify from each group and that is not beyond them. Kotoko have a very good squad and technical team as well as an enviable fan base to achieve success this season.

"Everyone saw that the stadium was full to capacity against Coton Sport. The supporters wanted to be part of the story. I believe they will continue to rally behind the team in the group stage and make Baba Yara Sports Stadium an intimidating ground for opponents," he added.

Konadu began his career at Kotoko as a defender and was appointed as the head coach in 2013. He led the team to clinch the 2013-14 Ghana Premier League title.