Caf Confederation Cup: Kariobangi Sharks vs Kotoko: Porcupines' injury news

Goal provides the latest fitness news from the camp of the Kumasi-based side ahead of Saturday's continental fixture in Kenya

Asante Kotoko have no injury worries ahead of Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash away to Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

All members of the 18-man squad trained at Goan Institute on Wednesday amid concerns about the quality of the pitch.

“I thank God we left the venue without injuries," head coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor told Goal after Wednesday's session.

"As much as it was a small work out to keep the team ready, the venue was below the standards set by Caf.

"I really don’t know why this was happening. It is not good all.”

The biggest talk of Wednesday, though, was about the 'substandard' bus made available by Sharks to transport Kotoko from the airport to their hotel following their arrival in Kenya.

“We are astonished by the kind of reception our friends handed us on arrival at the airport," deputy head of delegation Edmund Ackah said.

"They only gave us a very small bus that could not accommodate the travelling contingent and even after complaining, they accepted to offer us a better option but we are yet to see the same.

“And even after complaining that we don’t need the small bus, we were forced to use the same to the training venue, the ground itself turned out to be very poor and not to the standards required by Caf."

Kotoko are set to face Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi before hosting the return fixture in Kumasi a week later.

The winners over two legs secure a place in the playoff round.

