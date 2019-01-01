Caf Confederation Cup: Hat-trick hero Shafiu praises Ashanti Gold

The Miners' captain reflects on a good performance in ousting the Equatoguineans from the continental inter-club championship

talisman Mumuni Shafiu has attributed their win over Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea in the Caf Confederation Cup to team-work despite hitting a first-half hat-trick to decide the fixture on Saturday.

A 3-0 home win in the preliminary phase second leg tie in Obuasi sent the Ghanaians through to the next round of qualifying, 4-1 on aggregate, after the first leg ended 1-1 away in Ebebiyin.

The Miners are set to face RS Berkane of in the next round.

"I'm very happy with the hat-trick and also the victory over them [Akonangui FC]," captain Shafiu said, as reported by Kickgh.

"We were determined to eliminated them with more goals in the early minutes of the match and it happened so we are pleased with the result despite not adding more after recess.

"We achieved the victory together as a team with a great performance and hoping to knockout our next opponent [RS Berkane].

"We thank the fans for their unflinching support before and during the match."

With the victory, AshGold are back in continental action for the first time since 2016.



While the player laid all the laurels at the feet of his team, assistant coach Yakubu Mambo was full of praise for the striker.

“Shafiu is very important to the team," Mambo said of his exploits.

"His presence alone makes his teammates play better.

"Without him, we find goals very hard to come by.

"He is one of the best strikers we’ve ever had in AshGold and even in ."



