Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia vs Al-Ahly Merowe duel to be staged behind closed doors - FKF

K'Ogalo had on Friday revealed the government had allowed them to have up to 10,000 fans to attend the continental fixture

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced the Caf Confederation Cup match pitting Gor Mahia against Sudan's Al-Ahly Merowe will be played behind closed doors.

On Friday, Gor Mahia announced they had been given the green light by the government to have up to 10,000 fans attend the second preliminary round encounter in Nairobi, but in a communique received by Goal on Saturday, the local FA has explained why the game will be staged behind closed doors.

Closed doors

"Football Kenya Federation is in receipt of communication from the Ministry of Health and Sports allowing the return of fans for sporting events up to 2/3 of the stadium capacity," read FKF's letter.

"The federation welcomes the aforementioned review of the existing government's Covid-19 protocols on sporting activities and will, from tomorrow, October 24, 2021, implement the said directive alongside Fifa and Caf Covid-19 protocols, to avoid possible sanctions on Kenya by the world football governing body, Fifa.

"The federation, whilst remaining cognizant of the ministry's directive and commitments towards ensuring a safe sporting environment for players and fans, will continue to seek Fifa and Caf approval for local clubs participating in the Caf inter-club competitions and national team assignments.

"In this regard, and immediately upon receipt of the government approval of 10,000 fans to attend tomorrow's Caf Confederation Cup fixture between Gor Mahia and Al-Ahly Merowe, at the Nyayo national stadium, the federation sought for Caf's concurrence and approval to avoid any possible sanctions.

"Regrettably, the federation has not received any feedback from the African football governing body, as such and in consultation with Gor Mahia and sports stadia decided that tomorrow's Confederation Cup fixture between Gor Mahia and Al-Ahly Merowe will be played behind closed doors with no fans."

Gor Mahia, who are enjoying a 3-1 lead from the first leg that was played in Egypt, will now have to fight for a ticket into the group stage of the competition without their fans backing them up at the stadium.

As FKF awaits the Caf and Fifa approvals, the government had already announced they had lifted the stadium ban following the easing of Covid-19 protocols.