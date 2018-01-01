Caf Confederation Cup: Former Kotoko ace Konadu wary of Kariobangi Sharks

The ex-Porcupine Warrior looks ahead to Saturday's continental clash against the Kenyans

Ghana assistant coach and former Asante Kotoko star Maxwell Konadu wants the club to tread cautiously ahead of Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

The two teams are set to face off in the return leg of the first round fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, a week after they settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Nairobi.

“The draw is very good but it has thrown the match into a 50-50 [affair] which is dicey," Konadu told Oyerepa FM.

“All they are coming to do is to try to score an [away] goal.

"I have monitored them and that’s their aim - to get a goal - and not to defend.

"But how is Kotoko going to win and at the same time defend very well? That is the challenge right now - to do it and do it well.

“They [Sharks] will sit back after getting one goal and should Kotoko equalise that will be one all.

"Kotoko should be very careful. They should open up and win convincingly."

The winner of the tie over two legs secures a place in the playoff round.

Last season, Kotoko fell out of the competition at the preliminary stage.

