Caf Confederation Cup: FKF don’t have power to host Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d'Oyo – Otieno

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed they are not in a position to organise the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup second leg play-off fixture between Gor Mahia and AS Otoho d'Oyo on December 5.

The federation through CEO Barry Otieno has written to Gor Mahia and Caf explaining why the recent disbandment by the Ministry of Sports led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, will not allow them to take charge of the return leg fixture set for Nyayo Stadium.

Two weeks ago, Amina dissolved the federation led by Nick Mwendwa and appointed a caretaker committee headed by retired Justice Aaron Ringera. The government also moved to bar federation officials from accessing their offices at Kandanda House.

'Federations operations have been incapacitated'

“We wish to inform you that on November 11, 2021, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports released a press statement disbanding FKF and installing an FKF caretaker committee to oversee all football activities in the country,” read part of the letter from FKF obtained by GOAL.

“Further, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amb. Amina Mohamed also ordered for the total lockdown of the FKF premises denying all federation staff access to the office, a situation that has completely incapacitated the federation’s operations.

“In light of the foregoing, and the existing government directive, taking over all footballing activities the federation is regrettably unable to independently plan and successfully execute the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup between Gor Mahia and AS Otoho scheduled for December 5, 2021, in Nairobi.

'FKF staff being intimidated by caretaker committee'

“Further as a precaution and in consideration of the safety and well-being of the FKF staff who continue to be intimidated by a section of the Caretaker committee members, the federation has formally informed Caf on the football situation in the country and FKF’s challenge in organising the aforementioned fixture.”

Gor Mahia are scheduled to depart for Congo Brazzaville on Friday in readiness for their first leg meeting set for Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat on Sunday before the return leg in Nairobi.

Tusker are Kenya’s other representatives in the Confederation Cup and they will start their campaign with a home game against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday before the return leg at Stade Taieb Mhiri on December 5 in Tunis.