Caf Confederation Cup: Ex-Kotoko coach advises club ahead of Nkana return fixture

Mas-Ud Didi looks ahead to Sunday's matchday four fixture between the Ghanaian side and their Zambian counterpart

Former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has urged the Porcupine Warriors' defence to lift their game ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup group stage return encounter with Nkana FC of Zambia.

The backline has come under criticism following an underwhelming first-leg performance, culminating in a 3-1 defeat to Kalampa in Kitwe last Sunday.

"Kotoko's defenders should psych themselves and also build more confidence to make the work easier for [coach] C.K Akonnor," Dramani told Otec FM.

"It shouldn't always be the coach to work on them.

"They must help themselves and take some decisions by themselves.

"The supporters should also have patience and not put to much pressure on the defenders in order not to worsen their situation."

The last defeat has left Kotoko bottom of Group C ahead of matchday four's round of games, having lost two games and won one.

The Porcupine Warriors opened their group stage campaign with a 1-0 away defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan before bouncing back with a 2-1 home triumph over Zesco United of Zambia on matchday two.

Akonnor's outfit are hoping to be among the top two at the end of the group stage to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

