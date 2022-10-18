Caf Confederation Cup draw: Rivers United and Plateau United learn their fate

Rivers United and Plateau United will face El Nasr and Al Akhder respectively in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Following their demotion from the Caf Champions League, the Nigeria Professional Football League sides were handed their play-off opponents in the second-tier competition. Reigning Nigerian kings Rivers United – who were hit for six by reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca - must negotiate their way past top-flight Libyan side El Nasr if they are to make it to the group phase.

Plateau United crashed out of the Champions League having bowed to Esperance on away goals. Nonetheless, they would be gunning for the Confederation Cup crown, but they must beat Libyan opposition Al Akhder for a chance to scale through.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should the Nigerians reach the group stage, they would fancy their prospects of beating defending champions RS Berkane to this year’s title.

WHAT IS MORE? The first leg will be held on November 2, 2022, while the second leg will be held seven days later at various stadia across Africa.

DID YOU KNOW? No Nigerian team has won the tournament since it was renamed Caf Confederation Cup in 2004.

CONFEDERATION CUP PLAY-OFF DRAW IN FULL:

AS Vita Club / RC Kadiogo vs FC St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) vs AS Real Bamako (Mali)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Royal AM FC (South Africa)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Future FC (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs SC Gagnoa (Ivory Coast)

Djoliba AC (Mali) vs AS FAR (Morocco)

Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASKO de Kara (Togo) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Club Africain (Tunisia)

Flambeau du Centre (Burundi) vs DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs El Nasr (Libya)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs USM Alger (Algeria)

AS Nigelec (Niger) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) vs Diables Noirs (Congo)

Plateau United (Nigeria) vs Al Akhder (Libya)