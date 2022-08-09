Caf Confederation Cup draw: Remo Stars and Hearts of Oak learn their fate

The Nigerian and Ghanaian sides would be hoping to dethrone RS Berkane as African champions when the competition gets underway

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Remo Stars will battle Moroccan side AS FAR in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ikenne-based side are playing in Africa for the first time thanks to their third-place finish in the 2021-22 NPFL campaign.

Although a title bid might be a tall order for them, they would be hoping to reach at least the group phase of Caf’s second-tier club competition.

To achieve their ambition, they must conquer the North Africans who won the competition in 2005.

Nigeria’s second representatives Kwara United are debutants in the tournament and they will have their hands full against Niger Republic Cup winners AS Douanes.

Elsewhere, Uganda's Bul FC will try Egypt's Future FC for size, while victory for Burundi's Bumamuru FC must beat Ethiopia's Fasil Kenema SC to reach the next phase.

2021–22 Ghanaian FA Cup winners Accra Hearts of Oak have been drawn a bye in the first round and they will now await the winners between Burkina Faso's As Douanes and Mali's AS Real de Bamako.

The first leg will be held between September 9 to 11, 2022 while the second leg will take place from September 16 to 18, 2022.

No Kenyan sides registered for the competition as a result of the Fifa ban.

The East Africans are serving an indefinite ban from the world governing body over alleged government interference in the running of the country’s football federation.

Morocco’s RS Berkane are reigning African champions after defeating Orlando Pirates on penalties in the final staged at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on May 20, 2022.

Apart from Kenya who are out due to a Fifa ban, teams from Senegal, Zimbabwe, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia did not enter for the Caf Confederation Cup.

CONFEDERATION CUP DRAW IN FULL

Kwara United vs AS Douanes

LISCR vs SC de Gagnoa

Milo FC vs ASCK

AS Douanes vs AS Real Bamako

Hilal Alsahil vs Geita Gold

Fasil Kenema SC vs Bumamuru FC

ASAS Telecom vs AS de Kigali

Hilal FC Wau vs Kipanga

AL Akhder vs Al Ahli Khartoum

Security Sytems vs FC St Eloi Lupopo

St Michel United vs Inter Litoral Academy

Asante Dabeche vs Ferroviario da Beira

PWD de Bamenda vs Elgeco Plus

AS Far vs Remo Stars

AAGBS vs Nouakchott Kings

Buffles de Borgou vs Kallon FC

Bul FC vs Future FC