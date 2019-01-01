Caf Confederation Cup: Coton Sport vs Asante Kotoko: Team news

Goal brings the latest updates from the camps of the two clubs as they prepare to face off in the continental inter-club competition on Sunday

Asante Kotoko rounded up preparations for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Cameroonian side Coton Sport Garoua with a final training session at Stade Militaire on Saturday.

Without any major injury concerns, all members of the 18-man squad, who travelled for the playoff round first leg fixture, were in practice.

However, fans of the Porcupine Warriors, though, are still worried by the situation of experienced duo Jordan Opoku and Daniel Nii Adjei, who were conspicuously missing from the travelling party on Friday.

Prince Acquah and Stephen Nyarko were selected instead.

While Kotoko beat Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the Confederation Cup first round to make the playoffs, Coton Sport have been forced into the competition following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Ismaily of Egypt in the Caf Champions League first round.

Like the Porcupine Warriors, the Cameroonians do not have any major injury worries.

Shot-stopper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri has been passed fit for the fixture following initial reports of an ankle injury.

Skipper Kamilou Daouda is also in good shape for a run-out on Sunday