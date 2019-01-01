Caf Confederation Cup: Coton Sport out for revenge against Asante Kotoko, says Dauoda

The Cotonners, who were defeated in front of their home fans, are hoping to settle accounts in the reverse fixture next week

Coton Sport captain Kamilou Dauoda says they are aiming to avenge the 3-2 home loss to Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off as they meet for the reverse fixture at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Having dropped from the Caf Champions League, three goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, and Abdul Fatawu Safiu rubbed salt in their wounds.

Dauoda, who scored one of their consolations, insists that they need to atone for that defeat to win back the faith of their supporters.

"We are now coming to Kumasi for revenge. Of course, I was disappointed with the 3-2 scoreline at home so we're now going to find two goals so that we can qualify," Dauoda told Nhyira FM.

"In Ghana, the game is not going to be easy for us but as we've known the Asante Kotoko strength after the first leg, we are going to do our best to score two unanswered goals.

"When you take a close look at a game like this there is always pressure on you when you're playing at home but you feel relaxed and have the confidence to do well when you're away.

Most times, the home supporters want their side to score more goals which brings about uneasiness but now we're coming to Ghana with no pressure and nothing to lose so we will give out our best to make the supporters happy again," he added.

Dauoda also claimed that the change of venue from Garoua to the military stadium in Yaounde gave Kotoko a little advantage over them.

"We are used to playing in Garoua but in the first leg, we were made to move which affected us somehow and gave Kotoko an advantage. We didn't have enough motivation and people to cheer us but that doesn't mean we will be eliminated after both legs," he said.

Kotoko are hoping to become the third Ghanaian club aside Berekum Chelsea and Medeama to reach the group stage of any Caf inter-club competition since 2009.