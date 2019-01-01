Caf Confederation Cup: Coton Sport can cause havoc in return leg, says Frimpong

The Porcupine warriors skipper has warned his teammates and supporters against camplacency as they host the Cottoners on Sunday

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has urged his teammates and supporters not to underrate Coton Sport in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off.

The Porcupine Warriors, who stunned the Cameroonian giants 3-2 in the first leg in Yaounde, would have to avoid a defeat in the return fixture to reach the group stage for the first time in a decade.

“Coton Sport have a very good team that can cause havoc in the return leg in Kumasi so we have to be focused to get the job done to perfection, ” Frimpong said.

"Both players and supporters have to avoid complacency on Sunday so that we can finish them off easily. I'm hoping to witness a fully-packed stadium.

“I remember watching a match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium where firefighters had to come in and spray water onto the crowd because it was packed. That is the exact scenario I want to witness so that we can make history," he added.

Kotoko had a walkover victory in the preliminary round before eliminating Kenyan club Kariobangi Sharks en route to this stage.