Caf Confederation Cup: Coton Sport 2-3 Asante Kotoko: Porcupines edge Cotonniers in Yaounde

The Ghanaians will go into the second leg of the continental championship with high confidence following an away win in the first fixture on Sunday

Asante Kotoko put up a brave performance to secure a 3-2 away victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport Garoua in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff round on Sunday.

Goals by Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, and Abdul Fatawu Safiu sealed the win for the Ghanaians in the first leg fixture at Stade Militaire de Yaounde. Daouda Kamilou and Lambert Gueme Araina scored for the home side.

The result puts the Kumasi-based outfit in good position ahead of the return fixture in a week's time.

The winner after both legs will secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

Burkina Faso import Songne Yacouba led the lines for Kotoko, with help from support striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu and wingers Maxwell Baakoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Coton Sport coach Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue, on the other hand, put trust in the likes of captain Kamilou, Togolese duo goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri and midfielder Serge Seko.

The more dominant side in the first half, Kotoko had an early chance to take the lead when Yacouba saw himself in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Bassa-Djeri. The striker, however, failed to make the chance count.

But the Porcupines were not to be denied when they went searching for goal the second time as Gyamfi netted a fine effort to break the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Twenty minutes later, the visitors made it 2-0 through Baakoh, who breached Les Cotonniers's defence and released a shot into the left corner of the net.

Coton Sport halved the score four minutes to half-time through Kamilou, who converted from the spot after Baakoh fouled his marker in the box.

Back from recess, Kotoko went close again but Baakoh's shot rattled the post while Yacouba and Gyamfi's combined follow-up effort proved futile.

In the 50th minute, the visitors restored their two-goal lead through Safiu, who pounced on a poor backpass and drove a left-footed shot into the net.

Coton Sport, however, would not go down without a fight as they scored again to reduce the deficit, this time through 20-year-old Lambert Gueme Araina in the 71st minute.

Both teams had chances to change the scoreline but their inability to convert left the score at 3-2 by the final whistle.

