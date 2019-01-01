Caf Confederation Cup: Contrasting fortunes for Yacouba & Abege as Asante Kotoko name squad for San Pedro clash

The Porcupine Warriors' roster for Sunday's away match in the continental inter-club competition has been announced

Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba is set for his first trip with in the Caf Confederation Cup this season as the club face Ivorian side San Pedro, but Ugandan forward George Abege has no place in the travelling party.

Yacouba is expected to be handed his first start on away soil in Sunday's play-off round second leg fixture, having made his first XI debut in the 1-0 win in the first leg in Kumasi.

Abege, who was absent for the first leg on fitness grounds, is set to continue his time out, at least for the next game.

Veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku and full-back Augustine Sefah have also been left out of the squad, same as centre-back Habib Mohammed, who continues to serve a suspension.

Defender Wahab Adams is, however, back in the team.

The winners of Sunday's fixture on aggregate will secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Osei Kwame

Defenders: Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Patrick Yeboah, Empem Dacosta, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh

Midfielders: Justice Blay, Alexis Didi Arnold, Samuel Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Collins Ameyaw, Kelvin Andoh

Forwards: Naby Keita, Richard Arthur, Songne Yacouba

