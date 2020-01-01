Caf Confederation Cup: Burkinabe side Salitas determined to shock Ashanti Gold

Defender Nartey Polo looks ahead to their upcoming encounter with the Ghanaian side

Salinas' Ghanaian defender Nartey Polo believes his club are in a better position to pick up a Caf Confederation Cup first round ticket over Premier League ( ) outfit .

The two sides are set for a showdown int the preliminary round of the continental championship, having been pitched against each other in Monday's draw.

The Burkinabe club will travel to Ghana for the first leg fixture on November 27-29 and host the reverse fixture one week later.

"I was very happy when I heard the news that we are going to play against Ashanti Gold in the Confederation Cup," Polo told Ashh FM.

"I know Ghanaians to be the best when it comes to football and we also play good football so it will be very exciting and interesting playing against Ashanti Gold.

"I have known Ashanti Gold to be one of the best teams years ago but for now I don't know their players and the team.

"We [Salitas] are good at all aspects of systems used in football. Salitas is very sound when it comes to finances so surely qualify ahead of Ashanti Gold."

The aggregate winners of the AshGold-Salitas tie will face either El Amal of Sudan or KVZ FC of Zanzibar in the next round of the competition.

Salitas are the runners-up of the 2018-19 Burkinabe Premier League.

“I think the club can make a case in Africa with better preparations," Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong said on AshGold's Africa campaign in June, as reported by Footballghana.

"Now the players are embarking on individual training due to the Covid-19 and that is not enough for them.

“I will entreat them to prepare well. They have some talented players like Amos Addae and other good players who have tested Africa.

"So if management is able to beef up the squad, they can do well having had experience in the ongoing season."

Last season, AshGold similarly played in the Caf Confederation Cup, and their campaign ended in the first round by Moroccan sides RS Berkane.