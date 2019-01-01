Caf Confederation Cup: Bonsu urges Kotoko to get up and 'fight' ahead of Nkana welcome

The 24-year-old speaks on the Porcupine Warriors' double-header against Kalampa and life after spending time behind bars

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu says there are only lessons to be learnt from Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup group stage defeat to Zambia's Nkana FC ahead of the return fixture on March 3.

An underwhelming defensive performance saw the Porcupine Warriors fall to a 3-1 reversal to Kalampa in the matchday three fixture away in Kitwe.

CK Akonnor's outfit, however, have a prompt opportunity to right the wrongs when they host Kalampa in Kumasi on Sunday.

“There’s always something that can be learned from winning and losing," Bonsu told Cafonline.com.

"I would argue we can learn much more from losing than we can from winning.

"The point is that you must approach it with a ‘growth mindset versus a victim mindset’.

"We keep fighting."

Bonsu has been a key figure in Kotoko's campaign so far.

More remarkable is the fact that he is in his first season with the Porcupine Warriors, having been offered a way back to football after serving an 11-month jail-term in .

“To be honest, I am really enjoying time with my family after coming out of jail because I have missed that a lot. For now, my family is my priority," Bonsu revealed.

"I have had a perfect ‘akwaaba' (welcome) to my career with one of the greatest club's on the continent and the greatest in . Kotoko is home and this is where I belong.

“I am happy with my steady progress. The fans have been exceptional and they have given me the necessary support needed to excel.

"The only way we have to pay them back is to deliver the trophy for them and that is our prime motive."

Bonsu played for Gefle IF, Rosengard, Mjallby during his time in Sweden.