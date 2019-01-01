Caf Confederation Cup: AshGold 3-0 Akonangui (Agg: 4-1): Miners cruise into first round with Mumuni hat-trick

The Obuasi-based club is through to the next phase of the competition following a good home victory on Saturday

are through to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup following a 3-0 home triumph over Equatoguinean club Akonangui in Obuasi on Saturday.

A Shafiu Mumuni hat-trick inspired the home team in the second leg fixture at Len Clay Stadium.

With the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw away in Ebebiyin, Ricardo Da Rocha's outfit progressed to the first round 4-1 on aggregate, and are now set to face Moroccan outfit RS Berkane.

Coach Da Rocha kept faith with the same team that started the first leg, listing Mark Agyekum and Mumuni to lead their attack.

It did not take much time at all for the hosts to get off the mark as Mumuni converted a penalty under just one minute to open the scoring.

Five minutes later, the striker was at the double, this time capitalising on a defensive blunder to round goalkeeper Carlos Deudjeu Mosibe to make it 2-0.

The 24-year-old would make it a hat-trick in the ninth minute, slotting home at the near post from close range.

But it was not all AshGold as the visitors saw Diosdado Mbele's free-kick pushed away by goalkeeper Frank Boateng in the 25th minute, moments before the shot-stopper was on hand to save a Sylvester Mba shot.

Warming themselves into the game more and more, Akonangui attempted finding the back of the net again but Angel Miguel was also denied by Boateng.

In the 35th minute, AshGold had a glorious opportunity to make it 4-0 but Mumuni could only shoot over the bar from close range after Agyekum delivered a cross into the box. That was the last real scoring threat of the first-half.

Back from recess, AshGold's Brazilian import Marco Aurelio Silver was the first to go searching for a goal but his long-range effort was pushed away for a corner.

The visitors fought hard to turn things around but their efforts yielded little with a few half-chances as the Miners held on to claim a famous win on home soil.