Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold unfased by RS Berkane's history

The Miner looks ahead to the upcoming double-header against the Moroccans later this month

defender Richard Osei Agyemang is upbeat about their chances of beating Moroccan side RS Berkane and reach the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Miners are set to take on the North Africans in the first round of qualifiers this month, having dispatched Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea at the preliminary stage.

The first leg is scheduled for 's city of Obuasi.

More teams

"We will beat RS Berkane, some of their players are being mentioned all over and that they were finalists last year but that notwithstanding we will beat them," Agyemang said as reported by Kickgh.

Article continues below

"We want qualification hence we will make sure to qualify here in Ghana before the return encounter in .

"Our target is our next game because you can't aim too high when you have [an immediate] game at hand, so for now we focus on eliminating RS Berkane."

Whereas AshGold had to face Akonangui in the preliminary round, winning 4-1 on aggregate, Berkane drew a bye after finishing second in last season's championship.

