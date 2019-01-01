Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold motivated by Ghana U23's recent form in North Africa - Donkor

The Miners defender believes his outfit have what it takes to secure a good result away to qualify for the group stage

are drawing inspiration from 's national U23 side's recent feat in North Africa ahead of the club's Caf Confederation Cup away showdown with RS Berkane of on September 27.

The Miners are set for the match of their lives as they battle The Oranges in a first round second leg fixture for a place in the group stage.

The Ghanaians' tricky situation stems from a narrow advantage currently held following a 3-2 home triumph in the first leg on Saturday.

Ghana's Black Meteors, meanwhile, recently punched above their weight to register a stunning 1-0 away victory over to qualify for the upcoming 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon), having seen many write off their chances following a disappointing 1-1 home draw in the first leg in Accra.

“The Black Meteors are a source of motivation for us; even when all hopes seem to have been dashed, they managed to gain qualification from nowhere," AshGold defender Eric Donkor said as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“We are a young side but we will still fight because nobody knew RS Berkane until last season when they finished as runners-up [in the Confederation Cup].

“We will use Black Meteors' game to motivate ourselves. Our situation is even better than theirs.

"They drew at home and went all the way to Algeria and won. We can also achieve that with hard work. All is not lost.”

On Saturday, AshGold gave away a two-goal lead as Berkane came back to draw 2-2.

Amos Addai's 60th-minute match-winner, however, spared the hosts' blushes.

“We know most of our fans are not content with the scoreline [in the first leg] but I believe anything is possible in football," Donkor added.

"We are capable of winning or getting a draw in Morocco to ensure our qualification.

“The most important thing is for us to be focused in the coming days because we know the task ahead isn’t easy.

"We have to concentrate and work extra hard."

The Miners' last away game ended in a 1-1 draw when they visited Equatoguinean club Akonangui in the previous round of the competition.

