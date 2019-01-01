Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold looking to match RSB Berkane 'boot for boot' - Frimpong

The Miners chief looks ahead to Saturday's encounter with the Moroccan side in continental inter-club competition

president Kwaku Frimpong is confident in their chances of victory despite admitting the enormity of the task when they play Moroccan club RSB Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Miners face a tall order as they initially meet last season's finalists in the first round at home, two weeks before the return fixture away in Berkane.

“Our players are ready for the game," Frimpong told Ashh FM.

"The game against RS Berkane would be an entertaining game so I will entreat everyone to come to Len Clay Stadium.

“We will beat Berkane on Saturday so every football loving fan should come and support Ashgold because we will deliver beautiful football.

“The game won’t be easy for both teams but at the end of the day, Ashgold will carry the day.

“RSB Berkane have a very strong team but my players will match them boot for boot."

AshGold will once again be looking to captain Mumuni Shafiu whose first-half hat-trick earned a 3-0 home win over Equatoguinean fold Akonangui in the preliminary round.

Ricardo Da Rocha's outfit are back in continental action for the first time since 2016.