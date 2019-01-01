Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold determined to end Ghana's struggles against North Africans

The Miners captain previews Saturday's encounter with Morocco's RSB Berkane in the continental championship

talisman Mumuni Shafiu believes the Miners are good enough to end 's misery at the hands of North African clubs in recent times when they take on RSB Berkane of in the Caf Confederation Cup first round.

The Miners are set to take on The Oranges in a two-legged tie for a place in the group stage of the competition, the first leg of the double-header at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

"We the playing body are aware that the game won’t be that easy," Shafiu told Sportsworldghana.

"Therefore we are preparing very well to ensure we beat RS Berkane massively as we did to Akonangui FC [3-0 victory] in order not to struggle in the reverse leg in Morocco.

”People always say Ghanaian clubs struggle to beat these North African clubs but I can tell you that our coach is taking us through some intensive tactical training and we the players are responding positively to that.

”AshantiGold is ready and fully prepared to eliminate RS Berkane but first we have to beat them convincingly in the first leg in Obuasi before we travel to Morocco to seal qualification in the return leg."

AshGold have returned to continental action for the first time since 2016.

On their last outing, the Miners suffered preliminary round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MO Bejaia in the .

In 2011, the Obuasi-based club exited the Confederation Cup following a 4-2 aggregate loss to of .