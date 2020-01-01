Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold crash out on Salitas' account in Burkina Faso

The Miners' African campaign has come to an early end by an away defeat in Ouagadougou on Saturday

Ghanaian side are out of the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup following a 2-1 away defeat to Salitas of Burkina Faso in the preliminary round of the competition.

David Abagna was on target for The Miners in the second leg fixture at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou but two earlier goals by Olivier Boissy for the hosts were just enough to send Milovan Cirkovic's outfit out of the championship.

The Obuasi-based side is eliminated 2-1 on aggregate, the first leg fixture having ended in a 0-0 draw.

More teams

Salitas will face Al Amal Atbara of Sudan in the next round.

Ashold coach Cirkovic chose Bailo Mohammed over veteran goalkeeper Robert Dabuo in his starting XI.

In-form attacker Hans Kwofie, who has netted three goals in two games in the Premier League ( ) so far, joined the likes of Yaw Annor and Mark Agyekum in the attack.

Kwofie went close to goal early in the game but it was Salitas who ultimately broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Boissy.

In the 33rd minute, Agyekum was presented with a good chance to fetch the equaliser for his side but he wasted the opportunity from close range.

Boissy then made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 45th minute but the strike was far from being the last major action of the half as Abagna scored for AshGold two minutes into injury time to halve the deficit.

Five minutes after the break, AshGold, for a moment, thought they had found a valuable equaliser when Agyekum put the ball in the back of the net but Nigerian referee Abubakar Abdullahi ruled out the goal on account of offside.

Article continues below

Abagna attempted another effort to draw his side back into the game but his strike was coolly handled by Salitas goalkeeper Sanon Babin.

In the end, it was not to be for The Miners as they failed to register a much-needed equaliser which would have been just enough to secure qualification to the next round of the championship on the away goals rule.

It is a step-back for the side who reached the first round of the competition last season where they were eliminated by RS Berkane of .