Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold can outscore RS Berkane - Anabila

The midfielder speaks on the Miners' chances of qualifying for the next round of the continental inter-club championship

attacker Abdul Latif Anabila has stated the team are "well-motivated" to give their best when they square off against RS Berkane of in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Miners carry a slim advantage into the first round second leg fixture at Stade Municipal following a 3-2 home victory in the first leg.

The two goals conceded in Obuasi have seen many downplay Ricardo Da Rocha's chances of ultimately reaching the next round.

“Our target is to qualify, we can beat them in Morocco, we believe in ourselves," Anabila said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“They scored twice in Obuasi and we can also score the same, even more than that, in Morocco.

“All we need is the luck of the day because we are well motivated, not necessarily from management but looking at the glory ahead should we qualify.

“We will not let Ghanaians down."

AshGold's last away game ended in a 1-1 draw when they visited Equatoguinean club Akonangui in the previous round of the competition.

On the Miners' last continental campaign in 2016, they suffered a preliminary round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MO Bejaia in the .