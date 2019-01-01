Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold boss Da Rocha wary of Akonangui FC

Miners head coach Ricardo Da Rocha and assistant Yakubu Mambo look ahead to their fixture with Equipo rojo de Kie-Ntem

coach Ricardo Da Rocha is treading cautiously ahead of Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea.

The Miners are set to face Equipo rojo de Kie-Ntem away at the Ebebiyin Stadium in a preliminary first round first leg fixture.

Whereas Ashgold won the Special Competition Knockout to get a place in the competition, Akonangui won the 2019 Equatoguinean Cup to secure their ticket.

“I have been monitoring the games of our opponents and can say they are a very good side," Da Rocha said, as reported by Footy-Ghana.

"They played very well in their last game.

“We are representing people of Obuasi and the people of Ghana at large;

"We are going to give our best in trying to bring a good result home.

"They should pray for us, we won’t let them down."

Assistant coach Yakubu Mambo is in bullish mood.

"The preparation of Ashgold is intense, we have monitored our opponents and know how they play," he said.

"The tactical aspect has been assessed by the head coach and he has done all that needs to be done. I'm now 100 per cent sure that we will not disgrace ourselves out there.

"We need the support of our fans. If we are able to get the support of our fans, then we will go places.

"It's not necessary for the fans to follow us to Equatorial Guinea but they should pray for us and we won't let them down."

Ashgold will host the reverse fixture on August 25, with the winners over two legs securing a place in the second round.