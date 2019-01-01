Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold boss Da Rocha rues costly mistakes against RS Berkane

The Miners trainer shares his thoughts on Saturday's tie with the Moroccan side in the continental inter-club championship

coach Ricardo Da Rocha has lamented his team conceding two goals at home in Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with RS Berkane of .

A momentary loss of concentration saw the Ghanaians give away a two-goal lead after letting in two goals within eight minutes in the first round first leg fixture at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium.

Amos Addai's 60th-minute effort, however, crucially handed the Miners a 3-2 win to save their blushes.

“RS Berkane are a very good side," Da Rocha said after the game.

"We had [three] goals but our mistakes caused us and they also got two goals. It’s normal for such mistakes to occur.

"I'm not excited about the result because they are a very good side and when we go for the return encounter, we are going to have to do something better over there.

“We have some work to do on our team because certain things are not well.

"We have won the game, though, but I’m not a happy man."

Eric Donkor and captain Mumuni Shafiu gave the Miners a first-half lead before Mohamed Aziz and Hamdi Laachir scored to level the score after the interval.

AshGold now have it all to do in the return fixture in two weeks time to book a place in the group stage.