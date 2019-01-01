Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold aware of RS Berkane threat - Da Rocha

The Miners boss looks ahead to Saturday's encounter against the Moroccan club in the continental inter-club championship

coach Ricardo Da Rocha believes his outfit are equipped to squarely face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaians are set to lock horns with the North Africans in a double-header in September, having accounted for Equatoguinean fold Akonangui in the preliminary round.

Berkane, who finished second in the championship last season, will visit for the first leg on Saturday and host the return fixture after two weeks.

“We are aware of the threat posed by Berkane and what they managed to achieve last season, reaching the final of the competition on their debut,” Da Rocha told Dailymailgh.

“I know how dangerous they are at home and how good they can be on their travels on their day and my boys are very well prepared and ready for such a big game because we always train for such a big occasion.

“I have a lot of tactically disciplined and technically gifted players which make me feel good about the match.

"I believe that my boys will face them [Berkane] squarely on the day."

The Miners, Ghana's Special Competition Knockout champions, are back in continental action for the first time since 2016.

