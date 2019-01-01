Caf Confederation Cup: Ashanti Gold announce final squad for Akonangui FC trip

The Miners' travelling party for Saturday's clash with the Equatoguineans in the continental inter-club championship has been confirmed

have released their final 18-man squad for Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea.

The Ghanaian outfit is set to face the Equipo rojo de Kie-Ntem in a preliminary first round fixture away at the Ebebiyin Stadium, with the return fixture slated for two weeks after the first leg.

Headlining the travelling party is captain Shafiu Mumuni, who has returned just in time for the travel to Equatorial Guinea after a trial stint in .

New Brazilian acquisition Marco Canario Silver also made the list, as are fellow new signings Kwadwo Amoako, Atta Kusi, David Abagna and Emmanuel Osei Baffour.

Appiah McCarthy and Amos Nkurumah, however, missed out due to injury.

Ashgold won the Special Competition Knockout to qualify for the Confederation Cup.



Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank Boateng

Defenders: Kwadwo Amoako, Musah Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Atta Kusi, Richard, Osei Agyemang, Roland Amuzou, Yussif Mubarick

Midfielders: James Akaminko, Emmanuel Owusu, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Osei Baffuor, Amos Addai, David Abagna, Marco Silver

Strikers: Shafui Mumuni, Mark Agyekum