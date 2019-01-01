Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko - Zesco United: Team News: Zega Mambo boosted by key returns

Goal brings the latest updates from the camps of the two teams ahead of their continental encounter in midweek

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina will undoubtedly be delighted to be able to count on returning duo Jacob Banda and Enock Sabamukumana for Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup away clash with Ghana's Asante Kotoko.

The two men were missing when Zega Mambo handed country rivals Nkana FC a 2-0 defeat on opening day of the group stage of the continental championship.

They have, however, returned in time for the matchday two fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Goalkeeper Banda, skipper of the side, is expected to man the post, having had to serve a one-match suspension.

Midfielder Sabamukumana is also available for action after being out since picking up an injury ahead of the playoff round encounter against Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa on January 13.

New Japanese acquisition Kosuke Nakamachi will, however, play no part against Kotoko.

For the Ghanaian side, with the exception of new signing Dany Zabo Teguy, all other players are ready to go.

The Porcupine Warriors recently announced signing the Ivorian striker on a three-year deal from Swazi Premier League side Manzini Wanderers, subsequent to registering him for the African campaign.

The club, however, have to do without him as according to coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor, the forward will need more time to adjust to Ghanaian football and the Porcupines' philosophy.

Habib Mohammed, another new signing, is, on the other hand, expected to make the matchday squad for Kotoko.

