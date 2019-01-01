Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko want to achieve double over Coton Sport, says Akonnor

The Porcupines boss has set sights on achieving a double over the Cottoners and has warned his charges against complacency

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor wants to complete a double against Coton Sport in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off after snatching a 3-2 away victory over the Cameroonian side on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next weekend, with the winner on aggregate progressing to the group stage.

"The players proved against Coton Sport that they have what it takes to achieve success. But the tie is not over so our next target is to complete a double over them and this demands sacrifice," Akonnor said.

"We've done one part of the job here and need to finish them in Kumasi next weekend. I've advised the players to celebrate the win now because we have a lot of work to do in Ghana.

"We have to guide against complacency because once we were able to win in front of their fans, anything is possible in Kumasi.

"Coton Sport is a great side and the fact that we came and won doesn't mean they will allow us to have it easy in the return leg. The win didn't come easy and a section of the supporters have been complaining about how we play but I believe they can smile a little now," he added.

The last time Kotoko scored three goals to win an away game was in 2002 against A.S Police in Brazzaville. They won the reverse fixture 4-0 at home en route to reaching the final of the African Winners' Cup.