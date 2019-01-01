Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko vs. Zesco United: Five things we learnt

Goal highlights some observations from Wednesday’s clash between the Ghanaian club and their Zambian counterpart in the continental competition

Asante Kotoko are back in business in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage following a 2-1 home triumph over Zesco United of Zambia at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi restored the Porcupine Warriors to winning ways following a loss on matchday one.

Zesco, who missed a first-half penalty, registered their consolation through Ghanaian recruit Rahim Osumanu.

The result, coupled with Nkana FC's 2-1 home victory over Al Hilal Omdurman in the other group game, has pegged all four teams in Group C on three points going into matchday three.



Below are some observations from the Kotoko-Zesco showdown:



Central defence in shambles

It has been a nightmarish campaign for Kotoko's central defensive pair of Abdul Ganiyu and Agyemang Badu. Having been exposed on a lot of occasions, including the matchday one loss to Al Hilal where they were caught sleeping as Waleed Hamid scored to win it for the Sudanese, the two men were once again guilty for reacting late as Rahim Osumanu netted a consolation for Zesco. At the post-match conference, Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor admitted worry about having conceded in all three home games played in Africa so far this season.



Annan will be key

While Ganiyu and Badu struggle, Annan continues to cover himself in glory. The shot-stopper put up a man-of-the-match display on Wednesday, his performance capped by a first-half penalty save to deny Jackson Were and a reflex effort to push away Simon Silwimba's glancing header six minutes to full-time. The 24-year-old, who has saved two of the last three regular-time penalties in Caf inter-club competitions, was singled out for praise by Akonnor after the game. Without a doubt, how far Kotoko go in Africa will have a lot to do with the shot-stopper.

Article continues below





Yacouba mystery continues

The Burkinabe was as impressive as he was disappointing on Wednesday. If you're confused by this statement, then you find yourself in the exact state like many Porcupine faithful who thronged the Baba Yara Stadium. With a great work rate, the striker was a constant menace for Zesco's defence, his impact underlined by his setting up of both goals for Kotoko. On the other hand, he was found guilty of squandering many chances, some more easy to score than to miss. His performance, which drew both praise and criticism after the game, was a perfect reflection of his time in Africa so far this season. As impressive as he looks with five assists to his name, he has been piss poor in personally finding the back of the net.



Kotoko don't look like a title-winning side yet

Kotoko really laboured on Wednesday. And that has pretty much been the case in all four games won in Africa so far this season. Granted that they have a decent coach and great goalkeeper, but you will need more than that to conquer the continent. Their defence has been a point of worry all through, with the midfield coming to the party on occasions, while their attack has been far from ruthless. And the team's cohesion needs to be improved as they looked sluggish and out of ideas many times. Zesco coach George Lwandamina described the Porcupine Warriors as "ordinary" after the game, and the truth is that he did not lie.

Zesco will be a lot of trouble in Zambia

Zesco came into Wednesday's game on the back of a 2-0 group stage opening day win over country rivals Nkana FC, plus a lot of talk about how good and dangerous they are. They may not have gotten three points, or even one, in Kumasi, but they did show enough that they will be difficult to play on home soil. They created good scoring chances, had solid control of the game on occasions, and indeed, had danger-man Jesse Were converted a first-half penalty awarded, the outcome of the match could have been totally different. Zega Mambo truly will be a force to reckon with in the group.