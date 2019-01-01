Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko vs San Pedro clash called off after first half

The west African neighbours could not continue their play-off round match after the first stanza following a big decision by the referee

's Caf Confederation Cup encounter with Ivorian side San Pedro was brought to a premature end due to heavy rains in Kumasi on Sunday.

After a goalless first half characterised by a waterlogged pitch and intermittent rains, the play-off round first leg fixture was suspended after the first 45 minutes as South African referee Eugene Mdlule deemed the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium unplayable.

The match is scheduled to continue from the 46th minute at same venue on Monday.

Today's #CAFCC Playoff game against FC San-Pedro has been called off by the referee due to a heavy downpour in Kumasi. We will communicate details of the replay soon.#AKSC #KOTSAN pic.twitter.com/sG785vwIeu — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 27, 2019

The return of Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba to Kotoko's line-up was undoubtedly the biggest talking point of the Porcupines' team news. It was his first start in this year's competition.

In a first half of few chances, the first opportunity fell to the hosts in the 15th minute when Justice Blay saw his goal-bound shot saved by San Pedro goalkeeper Tra Tape.

Five minutes later, Tape prevented another shot from going into his net, this time after Augustine Okrah delivered a shot.

At the other end, Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan was called into action, being forced to tip a shot just over the bar. That was the last major threat of the first half.

After Monday's continuation, the second leg fixture will hold on November 3, with the winners on aggregate progressing to the group stage.

Kotoko are playing in the Confederation Cup following a demotion from the Caf after a first-round loss to Etoile Sahel of last month.

