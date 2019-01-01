Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko "to make amends" after painful Champions League exit - Annan

The Porcupine Warriors no.1 looks ahead to their encounter with the Ivorian outfit in the continental inter-club championship

skipper Felix Annan has stated the club are hoping to bring back smiles on the faces of their fans with qualification to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage following their elimination from the .

The Porcupine Warriors hopes of reaching the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years did not see the light of day following a 3-2 first round aggregate loss to of .

Down to the Confederation Cup, Kotoko will face off against San Pedro or Cote d'Ivoire in a play-off for a place in the group stage.

“We are very hungry for that [Confederation Cup group stage qualification] because we came out of the Champions League [and this] was very painful," Annan told Kasapa FM.

"We want to make amends for failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

"Therefore, I will assure the supporters that we will treat this game differently so they should keep supporting us.”

The first leg of the play-offs comes off on October 27 while the return fixture is set for November 3.

Kotoko host the first leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling for the second fixture in Stade Auguste Denise San-Pedro.

The Porcupines are seeking a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup for the second successive year.