Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko name squad for Coton Sports clash in Cameroon

The Porcupine Warriors made six changes to their travelling contingent for the crucial fixture against The Cottoners this weekend

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has unveiled an 18-man squad for the Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg against Coton Sports in Cameroon on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to qualify to the group stage for the first time in a decade.

Midfielders Daniel Nii Adjei, Jordan Opoku, Martin Antwi and defender Evans Owusu, who made the trip to Kenya against Kariobangi Sharks in the previous round, have been dropped in favour of Kwame Bonsu, Stephen Nyarko, Prince Acquah and Abass Mohammed.

Also, strikers Obed Owusu and Abdul Fataw Safiu were preferred to Frederick Boateng and Naiby Keita respectively.

Kotoko will host Coton Sports in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on January 20.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefah, Abass Mohammed, Agyeman Badu, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Wahab Adams

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Prince Acquah, Umar Bashiru, Kwame Bonsu, Stephen Nyarko, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh

Forwards: Songne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Abdul Fataw Safiu.